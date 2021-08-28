PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $526,159.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.76 or 0.99896741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009079 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009432 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.00605375 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

