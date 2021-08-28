Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $2,308,929.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,467,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Amundi purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $272,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $50,580,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

