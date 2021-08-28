Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $30.96 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CubeSmart by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.