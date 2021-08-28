Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Guardant Health, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.92). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

