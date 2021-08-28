Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Decreased by Cormark

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

