Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

