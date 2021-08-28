QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Trading Down 0.8%

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $38.20. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

The company has a market cap of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

