QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 284.6% in August

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QS Energy stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 216,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,398. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.
QS Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.