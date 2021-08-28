QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 284.6% in August

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QS Energy stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 216,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,398. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

