Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.50 million to $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.50. 902,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,013. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

