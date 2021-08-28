Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 56,800.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

RADLY opened at $4.96 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

