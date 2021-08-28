Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 56,800.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
RADLY opened at $4.96 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94.
About Raia Drogasil
