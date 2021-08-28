Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.40

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.40 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 20.60 ($0.27). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,384,296 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £25.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.40.

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

In other Rambler Metals and Mining news, insider Priya Patil bought 7,246 shares of Rambler Metals and Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £2,101.34 ($2,745.41).

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.