Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ramelius Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and production and sale of gold in Australia. The company holds interests in the Edna May gold deposit located within the Westonia Greenstone Belt, Western Australia; the Mt Magnet gold project located within the north-south striking Meekatharra-Mt Magnet greenstone belt of the Western Australian Murchison province; and the Vivien gold deposit located to the west of the town of Leinster in Western Australia.

