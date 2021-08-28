Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NYSE:PACK opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 169.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 556,624 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 69.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 601,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 246,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 518.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 686,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 103,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

