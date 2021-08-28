Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.49. The stock had a trading volume of 331,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,818. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.