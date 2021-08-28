Raymond James Begins Coverage on Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $253.12 million, a P/E ratio of 222.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

