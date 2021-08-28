Raymond James Increases Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$13.75

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

