Raymond James Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $142.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.91.

MDT stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

