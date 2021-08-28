Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Realogy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Realogy has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter worth $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Realogy by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

