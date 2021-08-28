Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 2.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $77,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 30.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 86.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

CCI stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,377. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

