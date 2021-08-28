Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 97,406 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $96,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,691,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $263,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,150,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,599,000 after acquiring an additional 77,425 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 13,129,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,328,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

