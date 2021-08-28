Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.17.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

