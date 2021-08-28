Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 81 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $48,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $285.50. The stock had a trading volume of 882,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $291.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

