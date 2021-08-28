Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,424.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

RKT traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,541 ($72.39). The stock had a trading volume of 608,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,953. The stock has a market cap of £39.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,972 ($104.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,051.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.30%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

