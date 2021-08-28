Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 909,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCDTF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:RCDTF remained flat at $$57.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

