Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.76. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 1,546 shares.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.03.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $80,724,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

