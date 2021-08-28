Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 million. Research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 504 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red River Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 1,394.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

