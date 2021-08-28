RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.38.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. As a group, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

