Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 205 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.