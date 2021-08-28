Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $382.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

