Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 15,411 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,411 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.38 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.