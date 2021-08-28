Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 433 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

