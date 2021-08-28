Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%.

In related news, Director John Bello acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 377,418 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Reed’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,131,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reed’s by 65.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,573 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Reed’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Reed’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

