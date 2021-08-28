Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) versus Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Head to Head Review

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and Zevia PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $41.62 million 1.52 -$10.18 million N/A N/A Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zevia PBC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reed’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Reed’s presently has a consensus price target of $1.55, indicating a potential upside of 129.97%. Zevia PBC has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than Zevia PBC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -30.22% -186.64% -65.00% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Reed’s beats Zevia PBC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

