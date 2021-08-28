Reflexer Ungovernance Token Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $296.53 or 0.00608950 BTC on major exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.66 or 1.00006501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009663 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,336 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

