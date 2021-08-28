Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

