Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.56

Renold plc (LON:RNO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.56 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 25.46 ($0.33). Renold shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 204,348 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £55.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.31.

In other Renold news, insider Jim Haughey acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Andrew Magson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

