RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the July 29th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS RCAR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.38. RenovaCare has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

