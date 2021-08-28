Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

