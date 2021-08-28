Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,472,117 shares.The stock last traded at $64.73 and had previously closed at $64.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,295 shares of company stock worth $4,491,954. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

