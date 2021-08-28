ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 106.1% in August

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the July 29th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 111,905 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

