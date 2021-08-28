Reviewing AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

13.0% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 12.77% 40.02% 8.82% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.95% -46.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AstraZeneca and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $26.62 billion 6.82 $3.20 billion $2.01 29.17 TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.57 million ($0.91) -9.40

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals. TFF Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AstraZeneca and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 1 2 12 0 2.73 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

AstraZeneca currently has a consensus target price of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.08%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 230.41%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in the Phase I clinical trials used for the prevention of lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various types of pain; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.