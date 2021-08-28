Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 229,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 569,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

