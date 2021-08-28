Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid have lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock’s sentiment is further hurt by a drab bottom-line view for fiscal 2022. Elixir revenues is likely to remain drab due to lower customer count and a decrease in Medicare Part D lives. Also, retail SG&A expenses are likely to remain high due to a rise in wages and higher investments. Moreover, lesser cases of cough, cold and flu continued to affect front-end same-store sales in the Retail Pharmacy segment in first-quarter fiscal 2022. However, the company reported an earnings beat in first-quarter fiscal 2022. It witnessed a sequential improvement with momentum in many of its businesses. Also, it is progressing well with its RxEvolution strategy and vaccine administration. Continued online strength on the back of expanded delivery facilities bodes well.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of RAD opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

