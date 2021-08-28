River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 58.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,962 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,798 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,551,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 282,078 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 450,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 179,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

HOLI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 509,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,396. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

