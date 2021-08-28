River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $554,000 in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 187,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

