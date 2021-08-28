River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after buying an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluor by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 748,976 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $13,854,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Fluor by 1,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. 1,629,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

