River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 800 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $58.55. 2,410,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.