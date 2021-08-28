Robin Archibald Purchases 2,672 Shares of Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33).

Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robin Archibald bought 10,205 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37).

Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.73 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

