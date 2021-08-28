Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 878.6% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKSCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48. Rockshield Capital has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

About Rockshield Capital

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

