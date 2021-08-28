Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 878.6% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKSCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48. Rockshield Capital has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
About Rockshield Capital
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.