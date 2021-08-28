Ronit Capital LLP Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,935,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,254,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

